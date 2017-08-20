Soccer

VIDEO: 'F*** Off Everybody!' Salty Ian Wright Fumes at Lacazette's Disallowed Goal

an hour ago

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was not a happy bunny after Alexandre Lacazette's strike against Stoke was ruled out for offside.

The Frenchman appeared to have equalised for the Gunners against Stoke in the second half of the bet365 clash, but it was quickly chalked off after he was adjudged to have strayed beyond the last defender.

Upon closer inspection courtesy of the replays, Lacazette looked level and on another day might have been given the benefit of the doubt.

Passionate fan Wright was not best pleased with the decision after the game, and vented via his Instagram: "They were very unlucky with the referee and the goal wasn't offside, so f*** off everybody."

👌

A post shared by Ian Wright (@wrightyofficial) on

He colourfully echoed the feelings of Arsene Wenger, who had said as quoted by BBC Sport: "I believe we scored a regular goal that was not offside. It is an easy decision. Even his foot was not offside."

Arsenal weren't able to break Stoke down for the rest of the game and recorded their first defeat of the new campaign thanks to Jese Rodriguez's goal - prompting Gunners' fans to help #WengerOut trend on Twitter.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters