VIDEO: 'F*** Off Everybody!' Salty Ian Wright Fumes at Lacazette's Disallowed Goal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was not a happy bunny after Alexandre Lacazette's strike against Stoke was ruled out for offside.

The Frenchman appeared to have equalised for the Gunners against Stoke in the second half of the bet365 clash, but it was quickly chalked off after he was adjudged to have strayed beyond the last defender.

How was this goal ruled offside? The official shouldn't be able to see Lacazette, so I don't understand this at all. pic.twitter.com/xXGgXY5ED9 — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 20, 2017

Upon closer inspection courtesy of the replays, Lacazette looked level and on another day might have been given the benefit of the doubt.

Passionate fan Wright was not best pleased with the decision after the game, and vented via his Instagram: "They were very unlucky with the referee and the goal wasn't offside, so f*** off everybody."

👌 A post shared by Ian Wright (@wrightyofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

He colourfully echoed the feelings of Arsene Wenger, who had said as quoted by BBC Sport: "I believe we scored a regular goal that was not offside. It is an easy decision. Even his foot was not offside."

Arsenal weren't able to break Stoke down for the rest of the game and recorded their first defeat of the new campaign thanks to Jese Rodriguez's goal - prompting Gunners' fans to help #WengerOut trend on Twitter.

