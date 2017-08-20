Wenger Should Consider Selling Trio of Want Away Stars This Year Rather Than for Free Next Term

For all of Arsenal's incomings this summer, it appears that next summer Arsene Wenger will be prepared to lose the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere for free, with all three said to be within his plans for the 2017-18 campaign.

According to a report published by Evening Standard on Wednesday, no player from the Gunners has actively handed in a transfer request, and Le Prof' believes that the club is in a good position to run down their standing contracts to allow them to leave the Emirates for nothing next year.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Although a post provided by Football Transfer Tavern does in-fact raise some highly plausible points about the lunacy of letting them depart for no financial benefit; cashing-in on the club's want away stars as soon as possible could well open up the opportunity of landing a few of the north Londoners' transfer targets this transfer window, before it closes on the 31st of August.

It's said that Arsenal could generate a figure of around £8m for Wilshere's dormant services, they could also coup at least £35m for the Ox and £60m plus for Sanchez respectively, freeing up funds which would enable Wenger to lodge bids for players who would appreciate the honour of donning the red jersey more than the stated trio.

With the possibility of gaining at least £100m for the three players, Arsenal could indeed hijack Liverpool's pursuit of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and could also reignite their interest in AS Monaco's 21-year-old Thomas Lemar, acquisitions which would prove to be highly fruitful.

With Sanchez looking highly unlikely to pen a new deal in particular, Lemar would surface as an option for the future given his tender age, although following in the Chilean's footsteps will be an exceedingly difficult ordeal to successfully fulfil.

But, instead of scooping him next summer, luring Lemar this summer would give him a year's extra experience in the Premier League, and as he matures as a player that additional season could prove to be invaluable.