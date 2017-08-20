Soccer

West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Insists He Will Only Bring in New Signings That 'Improve' the Squad

an hour ago

West Brom manager Tony Pulis claims his club will learn from previous transfer failings, and only make signings that will improve the Baggies' squad.

Pulis' side have certainly been active in the summer's transfer window, securing the services of three new players. Jay Rodriguez arrived at the Hawthorns from Southampton on a four-year deal, while centre-back Ahmed Hegazi joined Albion from Egyptian club Al Ahly on a loan move. West Brom also recently signed now former Everton midfielder Gareth Barry who signed an initial one-year deal.

But while Pulis wants to add even more players to his squad, the former Stoke City boss insists that he will only sign players that will improve the quality of the team.

"We have to bring in players that are going to improve us and give us competition; that's what we need," Pulis said per Mail Sport.

"They have to be better than what we've got - that's the most important thing.

'In years gone by this club have signed a lot of players who have just been signed, I think, for the sake of filling spaces. We can't do that and we must not do that.

'Even if it's a smaller squad, we've got to have quality and we've got to have people who are going to improve the team, not just people who are going to join the back of the animal and take a ride."

Pulis also praised his most recent addition to the West Brom squad, Gareth Barry, after his assured display against Burnley.

"The last 20 minutes, when Burnley put us under the cosh, he was absolutely fantastic,' he added.

'When Gerry Taggart was with me at Stoke, the Icelandic chairman (Gunnar Gislason) said to me, 'That Taggart's a lucky lad. Everytime the ball goes in the box, it seems to hit him on the head'. I said, 'It's not luck, it's experience'. And you've seen that from Gareth again."

