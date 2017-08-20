Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Sign New Man Utd Contract 'This Week' to Reunite With Jose Mourinho

an hour ago

Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign a new short term contract with Manchester United 'this week'.

Sources have told ESPN FC that the giant Swede will put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his striking options.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 35-year-old has been rehabilitating at United's AON training centre for the past few months since he limped out of the Red Devils' Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April.

Ibrahimovic took a nasty fall and suffered ACL damage and has been set a return date of around November-December time.

Mourinho is understood to have been hugely keen on re-signing the serial winner, whose influence in the dressing room was just as important as his goals last season, and it looks like the Portuguese coach could get his wish.

Not only was the striker hugely important in terms of football, but he was a big money-maker for the club's commercial team last term - outselling his other teammates in shirt sales by 'at least two to one'.

Romelu Lukaku will occupy the role of main striker for United this season but the club are competing on four fronts and will likely need an extra body to alleviate the pressure on the £90m man - and Ibrahimovic is certainly not a bad option to bring in short term.

