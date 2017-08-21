Soccer

Antonio Conte Praises Spirit of His Players Following First Win of the Season Against Spurs

an hour ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte marked his 50th game in charge of the Blues in style with a dramatic 1-2 win over Spurs at Wembley. Two goals from Marcos Alonso ensured that the champions bounced back from last weekend's shock 3-2 home defeat against Burnley. 

Conte was quick to praise his players; "I want to thank my players, everyone, because they showed me great desire, great spirit, great will, and great heart." 

The Italian was particularly pleased with the character his side showed despite missing key players. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were both suspended, Eden Hazard is injured and Diego Costa remains absent. 

Conte said: "They were fighters today and for sure I saw a lot of positive things in a moment not easy for us, with suspensions and injury. Despite this, to play away against Tottenham and to win is a fantastic result. Don’t forget last season, after 13 wins in a row, we lost against Tottenham." 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Conte reshuffled his team following the shock opening day defeat to Burnley. David Luiz started in midfield and the 48-year old was delighted with the performance of the Brazilian. 

"David played very well. It was an amazing performance from David. He played with great experience and personality. He was a really important reference for the other players." 

Chelsea's hero on the day was Marcos Alonso who scored twice from left back and Conte was not surprised to see him on the scoresheet. "He missed a lot of chances last season to improve his tally, but I know very well the wing-backs are the real wingers, and sometimes they must become strikers." 

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge next weekend before a trip to Leicester follows the international break.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters