Soccer

Atletico Madrid Forward Antoine Griezmann Facing 2-Game Ban for Abusing Referee

an hour ago

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be handed a two-game ban having been sent off for allegedly insulting the referee in his side's 2-2 draw against Girona, Sport have reported.

The Frenchman reportedly called Juan Martinez Munuera a 'cagon' (a f***ing bottlejob), moments after being booked for diving in the box.

Griezmann will definitely be absent for Atletico's next game away at Las Palmas on Saturday, and is also expected to miss the trip to Valencia the following weekend.

The 26-year-old could now be out until Atletico play their first home game at the Wanda Metropolitano against Malaga next month.

Griezmann's sending off was similar to that of Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, who two seasons ago was dismissed for directing the same insult at Fernandez Borbalan in a game against Real Madrid and was subsequently banned for two games.

Getafe's Miku and Celta Vigo's Gustavo Cabral have all seen red in recent seasons for using the word.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Atletico were 2-0 down at La Liga newcomers Girona when Griezmann was sent off, but appeared to be invigorated by going down to ten men.

Substitute Angel Correa pulled a goal back with an excellent strike on the edge of the box before defender Jose Maria Gimenez found the net with a header to rescue a point for the away side.

But after a more difficult start than many anticipated for Atletico, they now face two potentially tricky away games without their top scorer of the last three seasons.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters