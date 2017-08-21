Atletico Madrid Forward Antoine Griezmann Facing 2-Game Ban for Abusing Referee

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be handed a two-game ban having been sent off for allegedly insulting the referee in his side's 2-2 draw against Girona, Sport have reported.

The Frenchman reportedly called Juan Martinez Munuera a 'cagon' (a f***ing bottlejob), moments after being booked for diving in the box.

Griezmann will definitely be absent for Atletico's next game away at Las Palmas on Saturday, and is also expected to miss the trip to Valencia the following weekend.

Antoine Griezmann has been sent off in LaLiga for the first time in his career.



It goes from bad to worse for Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/6qKU6TsE4u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

The 26-year-old could now be out until Atletico play their first home game at the Wanda Metropolitano against Malaga next month.

Griezmann's sending off was similar to that of Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, who two seasons ago was dismissed for directing the same insult at Fernandez Borbalan in a game against Real Madrid and was subsequently banned for two games.

Getafe's Miku and Celta Vigo's Gustavo Cabral have all seen red in recent seasons for using the word.

Atletico were 2-0 down at La Liga newcomers Girona when Griezmann was sent off, but appeared to be invigorated by going down to ten men.

Substitute Angel Correa pulled a goal back with an excellent strike on the edge of the box before defender Jose Maria Gimenez found the net with a header to rescue a point for the away side.

But after a more difficult start than many anticipated for Atletico, they now face two potentially tricky away games without their top scorer of the last three seasons.