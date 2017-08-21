Barca Fan Wears 'Coutinho 11' Shirt During Betis Game Despite Reds' Continued Refusal to Sell

Liverpool are still upholding their stance of not letting their star-man Philippe Coutinho leave Anfield, no matter how high the amount of money offered to them by Barcelona.

However, according to Spanish sporting publication Mundo Deportivo, some in Catalonia think they have already secured a deal for the Brazilian, as one ambitious Barca fan was spotted sporting a club shirt with 'Coutinho 11' printed on the back.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Barcelona have made a public approach for Coutinho but have seen three bids turned down.

The latest - a £118million offer - would have broken the transfer record had Neymar not been sold to PSG for £200m earlier this summer.

However, this did not deter one fan from wearing the top ahead of kick-off during the famous club's La Liga clash with Real Betis, just 11 days before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The number 11 shirt at Barca has been vacant since Neymar's aforementioned departure for Paris Saint-Germain, seen being burnt by a small section of the teams more zealous supporters upon him leaving.

The Nou Camp also played host to a memorial tribute dedicated to the victims of last week's violence in Las Ramblas, with over 56,000 fans present to watch the tribute aswell as the first game of Barcelona's domestic league campaign.