Bayern Munich Chairman Refuses to Criticise Barcelona Over Dembélé Saga Despite Colleague's Outburst

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to criticise Barcelona over their role in the bizarre situation revolving around Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembélé. The 20-year-old has been suspended indefinitely by BVB, after refusing to train for the club after the Catalan giants had a bid turned down for the much-coveted starlet.

As reported by Goal, Rummenigge refused to echo the sentiments of his boardroom colleague Uli Hoeneß, who contended that Barça were behind the young star's actions, and that their role in the transfer saga was deplorable. Rummenigge on the other hand believes that the fault lies with the player, contending:

"I do not believe Barcelona has called for Dembele to strike. Perhaps the player just wants to change and has devised the plan himself. I would not condemn Barcelona too early."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Dembélé has only been with BVB for one season, joining from Rennes in May 2016 for €15m. The Bundesliga side are resigned to losing the tenacious talent, but are believed to be holding out for an eye-watering asking fee of around €130m. The transfer has been set in motion by Barcelona's sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving them in need of a replacement.

Barcelona are also hot on the trail of Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho, but have been rebuffed repeatedly by the Reds who are determined to hang on to the Brazilian midfield. It is likely that Barça will only sign one of the two players, and fans of the Merseyside club may well breathe a sigh of relief if a Dembélé deal is tied up soon.