Soccer

Bayern Munich Chairman Refuses to Criticise Barcelona Over Dembélé Saga Despite Colleague's Outburst

43 minutes ago

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to criticise Barcelona over their role in the bizarre situation revolving around Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembélé. The 20-year-old has been suspended indefinitely by BVB, after refusing to train for the club after the Catalan giants had a bid turned down for the much-coveted starlet.

As reported by Goal, Rummenigge refused to echo the sentiments of his boardroom colleague Uli Hoeneß, who contended that Barça were behind the young star's actions, and that their role in the transfer saga was deplorable. Rummenigge on the other hand believes that the fault lies with the player, contending:

"I do not believe Barcelona has called for Dembele to strike. Perhaps the player just wants to change and has devised the plan himself. I would not condemn Barcelona too early."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Dembélé has only been with BVB for one season, joining from Rennes in May 2016 for €15m. The Bundesliga side are resigned to losing the tenacious talent, but are believed to be holding out for an eye-watering asking fee of around €130m. The transfer has been set in motion by Barcelona's sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving them in need of a replacement.

Barcelona are also hot on the trail of Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho, but have been rebuffed repeatedly by the Reds who are determined to hang on to the Brazilian midfield. It is likely that Barça will only sign one of the two players, and fans of the Merseyside club may well breathe a sigh of relief if a Dembélé deal is tied up soon.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters