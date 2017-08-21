Soccer

Benitez Claims He's Unclear on Newcastle's Transfer Situation After Huddersfield Loss

43 minutes ago

Newcastle lost their second consecutive Premier League game today, after losing 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town.

Following an opening day defeat to Tottenham and frustration in the transfer market, Benitez was again despondent about the transfer situation when speaking after the game.

On the game itself, Benitez blamed missed chances and a lack of cutting edge upfront for today's narrow loss at the John Smith's Stadium:

“I could say we deserved to get something, but my experience in the Premier League is that you have to take your chances because if you make mistakes, you will pay for them," said United's manager.

"It's a learning process for us, and hopefully we can learn quickly. That is how it is at the moment."

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We started the game controlling things a little bit when they were pressing. 

"But it doesn’t matter if you are well organised, pressing and working very hard – you have to score goals.

"And you cannot concede if you want to get results in the Premier League, or any division, but especially when you are playing in the top division."

Benitez gave debuts to new signings Joselu and Jacob Murphy, while also giving a start to Mikel Merino in central midfield.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Merino looked nervous at times but showed his potential with some good long range passing. Joselu also looked to have good hold up play when he came on and showed he wasn't afraid to shoot, despite not converting his chances.

Jacob Murphy only played a few minutes but instantly created a goal-scoring chance for himself, such that the new signings should give Benitez some hope that his side can improve.

Nevertheless, after another poor performance, Newcastle fans and Benitez alike will want to see him backed further in the closing stages of the window, with a goalkeeper, full-back and wide player thought to be high on the Spaniard's shopping list.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters