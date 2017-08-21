Benitez Claims He's Unclear on Newcastle's Transfer Situation After Huddersfield Loss

Newcastle lost their second consecutive Premier League game today, after losing 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town.

Following an opening day defeat to Tottenham and frustration in the transfer market, Benitez was again despondent about the transfer situation when speaking after the game.

Rafa Benitez on transfers: "We have to wait... working behind scenes... but I don't know which is our position at the moment." #nufc #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 20, 2017

On the game itself, Benitez blamed missed chances and a lack of cutting edge upfront for today's narrow loss at the John Smith's Stadium:

“I could say we deserved to get something, but my experience in the Premier League is that you have to take your chances because if you make mistakes, you will pay for them," said United's manager.

"It's a learning process for us, and hopefully we can learn quickly. That is how it is at the moment."

David Rogers/GettyImages

“We started the game controlling things a little bit when they were pressing.

"But it doesn’t matter if you are well organised, pressing and working very hard – you have to score goals.

"And you cannot concede if you want to get results in the Premier League, or any division, but especially when you are playing in the top division."

Benitez gave debuts to new signings Joselu and Jacob Murphy, while also giving a start to Mikel Merino in central midfield.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Merino looked nervous at times but showed his potential with some good long range passing. Joselu also looked to have good hold up play when he came on and showed he wasn't afraid to shoot, despite not converting his chances.

Jacob Murphy only played a few minutes but instantly created a goal-scoring chance for himself, such that the new signings should give Benitez some hope that his side can improve.

Nevertheless, after another poor performance, Newcastle fans and Benitez alike will want to see him backed further in the closing stages of the window, with a goalkeeper, full-back and wide player thought to be high on the Spaniard's shopping list.