Soccer

Brighton Complete Club Record Signing of Jose Izquierdo on 4-Year Deal

an hour ago

Brighton have finally completed a club record move for Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo, the 25-year-old signing a four-year deal at the AMEX Stadium after a protracted work permit-related transfer saga. 


The move means that the Seagulls have broken their transfer record for the third time this summer, with the latest move thought to be worth £13.5m, and fans could see Izquierdo in action as soon as Tuesday night against Barnet in the Carabao Cup. 

In a statement on the club's website, manager Chris Hughton said: "This has been a very complex deal, but I am absolutely delighted we are finally in a position to confirm it is completed. I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and am delighted Jose is now able to begin work.

"He has already been in Brighton & Hove for a period of time, and been able to meet his new colleagues, but has not been permitted to train with us - so he is now very keen to get started, and we are looking forward to working with him on the training pitch."

Izquierdo added: "The club believed in me. They took the time to follow my football, showed me the project for Brighton and the new challenge to be in the Premier League. I liked it and made the decision to join."


He continued: "I talked with players from my club and ones from Colombia about this move, and normally the dream of everyone is to play in the Premier League.It's something special for me, because in my country, they see the Premier League as the top competition. If you play in this competition, they are proud of you and you are viewed as a special player."

