Burnley Officially Complete Club Record Signing of Chris Wood on 4-Year Deal

Burnley have officially completed the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds United. The deal has broken the Clarets transfer record, joining the club for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

Announcing the deal via their official Twitter page, the Lancashire side proudly confirmed that the New Zealand goal-machine has joined the club on a four-year deal. Wood starred during his two year spell with Leeds United, scoring 44 goals in 88 matches, contributing to an overall career total of 101 goals in 293 club appearances.

SIGNING: Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds United for a club record fee.

More to come... pic.twitter.com/hYgQ6fOHnF — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 21, 2017

In an interview with the club's official website, the 25-year-old expressed his excitement at joining the Premier League side. Wood claimed:

“My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years. I’ve had tastes of being in there but I’ve never had the chance to give it a proper bash. Coming here I feel I’ve got a proper opportunity to do that.

"I’ve never started a Premier League game and this what I want to do. This is a club that wants to stay in the Premier League for years to come and it’s going that way."