Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall to Join Birmingham City From Arsenal on Season-Long Loans

After Arsene Wenger stressed the need to sell some of Arsenal's assets before buying, it appears that he has sent two of his full-backs, Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall, down a division to Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

Jenkinson, who signed from Charlton Athletic in 2011 for £1m, impressed initially, even to the point of receiving an England cap against Sweden, but has largely seen his chances of first team football diminish due to the plethora of over full-back options arriving since then.

He had previously spent two seasons on loan with West Ham in 2014-15 and 2015-16, where it had appeared he had found regular football, but a foot injury curtailed the last of these loans, and he has since been unable to breakthrough Wenger's wall of options, making only a solitary league appearance.

Meanwhile,, 21-year-old Bramall has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners since his transfer from non-league Hednesford Town. The club don't yet see him as a prospect, hence the move, but are encouraged with his pace and hope he can progress into the first team soon.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp will hope that the loan move goes through quickly in time in order for them to be available for the club's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth tomorrow.