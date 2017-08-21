Courtois Fires Warning to Title Rivals That Chelsea Still Eye Silverware This Season

Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois has said that Chelsea will come back stronger after the international break, claiming that the Blues still want to add to their trophy cabinet come May, according to the Evening Standard.

After a disappointing defeat on the opening day of the season to Burnley, Chelsea rallied together and claimed victory against Tottenham in the north London side's first game at Wembley this season.

"We worked very hard in pre-season, it was just a bit unfortunate that we had suspended and injured players, some players left, so it was not easy for us," Courtois said following Chelsea's victory.

"But this victory for us is good to show as a team we are working well and in the next weeks, we can continue in this way.

"We are working hard in training and this win shows that the work pays off. That’s a pleasure for us and for the manager."

Chelsea still remain active in the transfer market, something that is vital as their squad depth was criticised after the opening weekend. With the future of Diego Costa still up for debate, Chelsea are looking to bring up to four more new faces to Stamford Bridge over the next two weeks.

"We played with some different players against Tottenham than we had when we won the League in May," Courtois added.

"Eden [Hazard] still has to come back, [Tiémoué] Bakayoko played his first game, so physically he is not at his best but it was a very good game to start for him.

"We will try to work hard and maybe after the international break, we will know what our full squad is. We can build on that, play an amazing year and win trophies by the end of the season."

Chelsea will host Everton during the lunchtime kick-off on Sunday, with three points vital before the international break. Star man Eden Hazard should return to the Chelsea first team soon after getting some minutes under his belt with the Blues' youth squad.