Diego Costa Hails Chelsea Fans as He Continues Feud With 'Disrespectful' Antonio Conte

Diego Costa has spoken out on his Chelsea exile once again, hitting out at the 'disrespectful' manner in which Antonio Conte told him he was no longer needed by the club.

The Spain international called Conte's text message dumping a 'moment of madness' but admitted to some sadness about leaving the Blues' fans, who he hailed for their unwavering support in his three years at the club.

In a video interview with MC News, he said: "Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful. I always asked to speak face to face with the Coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

"If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments. If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.

Antonio Conte's response to Diego Costa claiming he has been treated 'like a criminal.' pic.twitter.com/Rca6ln1G8j — Football.London (@Football_LDN) August 18, 2017

Costa has been open about his desire to move back to Atletico Madrid this summer, and added: "I already have in mind where I want to play and I've made it very clear. [Spain's] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people. I fell in love with Madrid. We have to wait for the right moment."

The Blues brought in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid this summer as they look to move on from Costa as their main man up front, the Spaniard scoring on his debut against Burnley, but failing to make the scoresheet in Sunday's 2-1 win over Spurs at Wembley.