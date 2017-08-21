Soccer

Former Arsenal Player Says Mesut Ozil Is the Most Frustrating Player He's Seen in an Arsenal Shirt

2 hours ago

Martin Keown didn't hold back in his criticism of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil following the Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Stoke. The German midfielder struggled to get a foothold in the game and was seen as a passenger for large parts. 

"Arsenal can't afford to carry someone like Ozil, he ought to have a good look at himself," Keown said after the game on BT, where he was a pundit for the game.

The Express reported that Ozil has a year remaining on his current contract and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger described the situation as 'ideal'.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Steven Gerrard, who was also a BT pundit for the game described the midfielder as a 'liability' and struck at Ozil's lack of desire to pull his weight and track back for his teammates. 

Keown spoke with the Daily Mail further about Ozil, saying: "He's an icing-on-the-cake player - someone who is happy to create the chances to win matches but will not scrap and fight for the team. Ozil is an expensive luxury - but if he is not going to work hard out of possession then he must do so when he has the ball."

Alexis Sanchez is another player at the club that only has one year remaining on his contract, but Wenger has already said he would rather let the Chilean go for free rather than sell him in this window. 

But Keown believes this is spreading a bad vibe around the club, and said that Ozil, who is also on his final year at the club, is causing a disruption.

"Ozil has not yet signed a contract so we must assume he does not want to be at the club. But if he is just trying to see out his time at Arsenal, it is going to be a long year for all involved."

