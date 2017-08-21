Soccer

​Hull City Accept Swansea Bid for Sought-After Midfielder Sam Clucas

an hour ago

Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas is set to join Premier League rivals Swansea after their latest offer was accepted, as reported by Sky Sports.

Swansea have been looking to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson after the talismanic playmaker sealed a £45m move to Everton this month, and reportedly see the 26-year-old is an ideal replacement.

Clucas has also been targeted by Premier League rivals Burnley, who reportedly had a £10m offer for the former Leicester City youth player turned down.

Speculation linking Clucas with a summer move away from the KCOM Stadium has been rife, with the former Hereford United man not appearing in the Tigers' squad for their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Rumours persisted that Swansea were prepared to offer an improved bid closer to the Yorkshire-based club’s £20m valuation, and they now look to have gotten their man according to Sky Sports' official Twitter account.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Lincoln-born star made 84 league appearances for Hull City since signing from Chesterfield in 2015 and now looks set to join Paul Clement’s on-going project at The Liberty Stadium.

Clucas’s current contract with Hull City runs until June 2019.

