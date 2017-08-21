Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Admits Defender Andrea Ranocchia Will Leave Club 'With Regret'

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that defender Andrea Ranocchia will leave the club "with regret" when two new centre-backs are signed.





The 29-year-old returned to the club for pre-season after a spell on loan in the Premier League with Hull City, but he is now set for a permanent exit.





Spalletti is looking to significantly strengthen his squad after Inter finished in a disappointing seventh place in last season's Serie A.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

“Normal market? We did well in preseason, the players showed they were professionals, they listened and put [their professionalism] into practice,” the Coach told Rai Sport, quoted by Football Italia.

“Sometimes [the market] is wrong, but it’s normal. If you tell me that Inter have €200m to spend, Spalletti would be the king, Sanchez, Vidal and Nainggolan would all come…

“Still, I have a great team and club at my disposal. Something’s missing, mainly in defence, but the directors know and are working on it. We need two centre-backs.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

“After that, Ranocchia will go elsewhere with my regret. That’s his situation, even he’s an exceptional lad and a good player.

“Brozovic? He’s a player that knows how to find space in the final third and has the legs to keep going. He’s an all-rounder.”

The Italy international joined the club from Genoa in 2011 for €18.5m, but struggled to establish himself and departed on loan spells to his former club and Sampdoria.

Ranocchia has made over 150 apperances for Inter, winning the Coppa Italia in his first season.