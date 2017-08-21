Jose Mourinho Insists Key Youngster Will Stay at Old Trafford After 'Conversation' About His Future

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects Anthony Martial to remain at Old Trafford this summer after talking to the youngster about his future at the club.

The 21-year-old has scored twice in just 26 minutes from the substitutes bench in United's first two games of the season, but looks like struggling to break into the starting lineup week-in week-out due to the depth of talent in front of him.

Anthony Martial in the Premier League in 2017/18:



25 minutes played

2 goals scored

1 assist



What an impact off the bench. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZRdVbp4XFM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

But asked if it was hard to keep the Frenchman on the bench with his excellent form, Mourinho said: “No. We’re using him well and he’s coming with the right attitude.

"We had a conversation about the future he has here and I think he has a good connection on the pitch with Paul Pogba, with Romelu Lukaku. He’s growing in confidence and, of course, two periods of 20 minutes and he’s scored two goals, so for his confidence it’s good.

Remarkable how Anthony Martial has already contributed the same goals and assists in 25 mins that Jesse Lingard had for all of last season. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 20, 2017

“Of course he wants to play, of course he wants to start, of course he wants to be selected for the national team, of course he wants to go to the World Cup, so that’s good. And for me it’s simple - I can’t play Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup with 11 players, I need a squad.

"He’s working really well. Maybe that French language little group we have – Marouane Fellaini, Paul, Romelu – is a group where he’s well integrated now and they bring him up. His professional level has improved and he’s working much, much better, so we are happy. We have lots of hopes with him and he can only improve.”