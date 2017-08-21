Journalist Claims Barca End All Interest in Coutinho as They Eye Dembélé and Di Maria Instead

Philippe Coutinho looks set to remain at Anfield this season after Barcelona reportedly end their interest in the Brazilian international.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia following Neymar's departure, with Barcelona officials seeing the 25-year-old as a perfect replacement in the Barca attack. However, the Spanish giants have seen a number of bids rejected for the Liverpool talisman and as a result, Coutinho will likely be a Liverpool player at the end of this transfer window.

Barcelona are known to be admirers of Ousmane Dembélé and will step up their pursuit of the Frenchman after missing out on Coutinho. Surprise targets for Barcelona also include ex-Real Madrid winger Ángel Di María and OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

👀Hoy el #mercato del Barça se mueve :



🔚 Coutinho

🔜 Dembélé, Seri y Di María

21 de agosto, 00.35h / quedan 10 días — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 20, 2017

Borussia Dortmund's French wonderkid Dembélé has not attended training with the club since rumours of a move to Barcelona surfaced. Having been retrospectively banned by the club, it is understood that Dembélé has since left the country and returned to France.

Barcelona's hunt for Di María appears to be as a direct result of missing out on Coutinho. PSG will be forced to sell some of their star players and despite being previously linked with a move for wantaway midfielder Marco Verratti, the Argentine winger has been fast-tracked to the top of Barcelona's transfer target shortlist.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Showing a weakness in midfield during their recent Supercopa de España defeat to Real Madrid, Ivorian international Seri is also a target at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old has a £36m release clause in his contract at the Allianz Riviera and has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.