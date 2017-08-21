Soccer

Journalist Claims Barca End All Interest in Coutinho as They Eye Dembélé and Di Maria Instead

43 minutes ago

Philippe Coutinho looks set to remain at Anfield this season after Barcelona reportedly end their interest in the Brazilian international.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia following Neymar's departure, with Barcelona officials seeing the 25-year-old as a perfect replacement in the Barca attack. However, the Spanish giants have seen a number of bids rejected for the Liverpool talisman and as a result, Coutinho will likely be a Liverpool player at the end of this transfer window.

Barcelona are known to be admirers of Ousmane Dembélé and will step up their pursuit of the Frenchman after missing out on Coutinho. Surprise targets for Barcelona also include ex-Real Madrid winger Ángel Di María and OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

Borussia Dortmund's French wonderkid Dembélé has not attended training with the club since rumours of a move to Barcelona surfaced. Having been retrospectively banned by the club, it is understood that Dembélé has since left the country and returned to France.

Barcelona's hunt for Di María appears to be as a direct result of missing out on Coutinho. PSG will be forced to sell some of their star players and despite being previously linked with a move for wantaway midfielder Marco Verratti, the Argentine winger has been fast-tracked to the top of Barcelona's transfer target shortlist.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Showing a weakness in midfield during their recent Supercopa de España defeat to Real Madrid, Ivorian international Seri is also a target at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old has a £36m release clause in his contract at the Allianz Riviera and has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters