Juventus Legend Claudio Marchisio Set for Shock Summer Exit After Revealing He Wants to Leave Turin

According to reports in Italy, Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has been linked with a surprise summer exit from the Turin club.

Marchisio has been critical to Biaconeri’s success in recent years and is one of only six players to have been in the squads for each of the Old Lady’s six consecutive Scudetto titles in Serie A.

@DavidAmoyal Apprarantly marchisio wants to leave. Is it true? — Homeofthechampions (@Andreda88020312) August 21, 2017

However, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football ITALIA, Marchisio reportedly feels he is no longer “central” to the Serie A giant’s plans, with reports that the club no longer regard the veteran midfielder as “unsellable”.

The 31-year-old was in fine form for Juventus during pre-season and shows no signs of slowing down, but notably the Italy international was not selected for Saturday’s Supercoppa defeat to Lazio.

The former Empoli loanee was also substituted against Cagliari on Saturday fueling rumours that the Juventus youth product could end his 24-year love affair with La Fidanzata d'Italia.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

Roma’s Kevin Strootman has reportedly been lined up as a potential replacement for the experienced midfielder, should he leave.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in a move for the Juve star after managing him during his spell in Turin which ended in 2014.

According to Le Zebre, the club are yet to receive a definite offer for the 31-year-old, but with a number of Europe’s top clubs monitoring his situation it’s increasingly likely that the Turin-born star will be on the move this summer.

Claudio Marchisio’s current contract with the Serie A champions runs until June 2020.