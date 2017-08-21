Liverpool are prepared to reignite their interest in Southampton's Virgil van Dijk once more, if the Saints' stance on the seemingly ever present transfer debacle changes as the south coast club close in on Lazio's Wesley Hoedt - according to a report published by Liverpool Echo.

Southampton, like the Reds, are vying to reinforce their defensive ranks and have engaged a deal with the Serie A outfit for their centre-half which is supposedly worth £17m, signalling the possibility that Van Dijk could still be heading for the exit door at St. Mary's, with Jurgen Klopp poised to snap-up his signature once and for all.

Ighli Tare, Lazio's sporting director, has claimed that Hoedt, 23, has been guaranteed first team football by Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, if he is to make the jump to English shores.

Southampton's new Chinese owners have supplied Pellegrino with extra transfer funds, and with the closing of the transfer window only 10 days away, the Argentine will be eager to invest in the market appropriately.

Club chairman Ralph Krueger was initially adamant that Van Dijk would not leave during the summer, although all looks set to change if fresh acquisitions in the defensive department emerge.

Liverpool will be wary of treading on Southampton's toes, however, after being forced into issuing an apology to the fellow Premier League side in June for allegedly tapping-up the Dutch defender.

But the 26-year-old has since made his desire to leave Southampton known, after handing in a transfer request to his current employers a fortnight ago.

Van Dijk is likely to set the Merseysiders back around £60m or so if they are to rekindle their pursuit, but if Klopp is ultimately unable to prise the player away from Southampton, he is unlikely to land or target an alternative.

Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record for the centre-back, though, if the Saints reluctantly grant Van Dijk his wish in departing the club - they'll also be at the top of the pile of the waiting potential suitors, too.