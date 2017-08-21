Luciano Spalletti Praises Inter Milan's Attacking Talent in Victory But Sees Room for Improvement

Following an impressive 3-0 win over Fiorentina on the opening weekend of the Serie A, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti hailed the goalscorers in particular that made the win possible.

The Inter boss commented: "Perisic has a quality in attacking the spaces and finishing off moves, as does Icardi." Indeed, it was the Argentine captain who stole the headlines, hitting the ground running with a brace on the night.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We are happy, there was a noisy atmosphere,” Spalletti told reporters after the emphatic victory. It sounded like the stadium was about to erupt as Inter took the lead from a penalty, just five minutes into the match.

Spalletti praised the team's performance, saying: “We managed to score three goals against a good team. Fiorentina showed us Pioli’s organisation and gave us problems.”





Stefano Pioli's return to the San Siro was met with defeat, but his side did look threatening in the middle section of the match.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

This was something that Spalletti has identified, as the Italian eyes improvement in the upcoming fixture against Roma: "We shouldn’t have dipped for half an hour, we need to improve on that, but the team is strong. Today we played well for an hour. We need to build.”

Finally, having secured the first clean sheet of the season, Spalletti hailed a compact defense, who had to deal with Fiorentina's fight back: "But I'll add [praise for] Miranda and Skriniar as well, because when we had to defend they did it well against Fiorentina, who have a strong attack."

Capping off a thoroughly convincing win, from his comments, it's clear to see Spalletti is keen to stay both grounded and determined as the rest of the Serie A season awaits.