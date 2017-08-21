Messi Expected to Sign New Barcelona Contract After Agreeing Improved Terms

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has suggested that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will sign a new contract at the Catalan giants.

The Argentinian forward has not yet signed the deal, however terms for a new contract are already said to have been agreed.

Messi has not signed his new contract with FCB. But it is all agreed and WILL sign it pic.twitter.com/Z4Q7C1cZJY — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 20, 2017

With Luis Suarez sidelined for a month with a knee injury and Neymar having already departed this summer, Messi has become even more vital to Barcelona's team.

As a result Barcelona have moved to offer the world class forward a new contract, in the hope that he will stay with the side for the foreseeable future.

Although he is yet to sign, Balague has said that he will do despite the disappointing loss of Neymar already this summer.

Barcelona have been working hard to fill the void left by Neymar's departure, but have recently turned their attention to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

Man City ‘ready to pay’ Lionel Messi’s release clause in bid to sign Barca star - reports https://t.co/Eq8kvVKG1B #MCFC pic.twitter.com/XCZZ0i3ggY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 20, 2017

However if Barcelona announce that Messi has signed a new deal then it could well turn out to be the best piece of business they do.

Recently news has reported that Manchester City are ready to activate Messi's release clause, however Barcelona will now look to squash these rumours by getting the Argentinian to sign a new contract.

Messi has won five Ballon d'Or's during his time at Barcelona and has scored 349 goals in 383 games, such that he is already recognised as one of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch.

With crazy money being spent on Neymar, Barcelona may well fear the same could happen with Messi, such that tying him down on a long term deal will be key to their success in the coming seasons.