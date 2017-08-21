Soccer

Michy Batshuayi Responds Brilliantly to Chelsea Tweet Following Own Goal

2 hours ago

After Chelsea's 1-2 victory over Tottenham on Sunday there was one relieved man in the form of Blues striker Michy Batshuayi after the young Belgian international looked to have thrown the victory away when he put the ball in his own net following a corner, to make it 1-1.

However, a second Marcos Alonso goal saved Batshuayi from too much embarrassment and earned his side the win, much to the relief of the young striker:

Chelsea's official Twitter account then posted saying Batshuayi's own goal, followed by Marcos Alonso's eventual winner actually made the victory over their London rivals even sweeter.

Batshuayi then quickly responded with a rather sheepish tweet, although he managed to laugh at himself while thanking Alonso for a further time:

Clearly, the youngster was worried about his own goal, but luckily for Batshuayi, Antonio Conte will care more about the way his players responded to conceding.


There's no doubt the vibrant youngster will be teased by his teammates about his blunder in training during the week, but his tweets suggest that he'd rather just forget about it.

In the game itself, Chelsea showed everyone how to win without possession against Tottenham on Sunday.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a sensational left-footed free-kick from 25 yards that curled into the top corner, giving Hugo Lloris no chance in the Spurs goal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite Tottenham controlling possession from there on, it was only until Michy Batshuayi came on for the Blues that Spurs got their equaliser, as within three minutes of his arrival, the Belgian headed into his own net from Christian Eriksen's cross.

It looked as though Tottenham could've then gone on to win the game, however when David Luiz won possession in midfield, he found Alonso who scored his second goal of the game by drilling his shot straight under Hugo Lloris.

Luckily for Batshuayi that meant Chelsea went home with all three points, with his own goal eventually meaning little.

