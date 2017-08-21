Soccer

Milan Midfielder Sosa Set to Join Turkish Outfit Trabzonspor After Seeing Game Time Restricted

33 minutes ago

AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa has agreed a deal to join Turkish side Trabzonspor, according to a tweet from bEIN SPORTS Turkey.

The Argentinian has slipped down the pecking order at San Siro due to a significant overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia, and Franck Kessie in particular likely to provide stern competition in midfield. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Sosa has been widely expected to leave the club, and has experience of the Turkish Süper Lig, having spent two successful seasons at Besiktas, in which he scored 12 goals and won a league title. 


Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta has previously expressed interest in signing either Sosa or Tottenham flop Moussa Sissoko to provide some creativity in attacking positions, and it now appears that he will opt for the former.

Sosa has made just nineteen appearances in his one season at Milan, and failed to find the net at all, but will be hoping that he can rejuvenate his career with this move. 

