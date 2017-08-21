Soccer

Neymar Blasts Barcelona Board, Claims Club 'Deserve Much Better'

Neymar Records Two Goals, Two Assists in PSG Home Debut
As reported by ESPN, in his post-match interview after PSG's victory over Toulouse, Neymar suggested that Barcelona's board is failing and that the Catalan club 'deserve better'.

The new Paris Saint-Germain star thinks that his former club needs to make significant alterations in the boardroom to become competitive once again:

"When I arrived, everything started well but then... at Barcelona, there are directors that shouldn't be there. I'm very sad with them," said Neymar.

"I had four very happy years there, but Barca deserve much better. I have a lot of friends there, I hope things get better for Barca and that they go back to being a team that can compete.

"I don't know what's going on there. To see my former team-mates sad, I feel sad too.

"I left there a lot of friends, I hope things get better in Barcelona. I hope Barcelona becomes again a team that can compete with any other team."

The board have signed some less than successful players over the past few seasons and have allowed Neymar to leave this summer without yet signing a suitable replacement for the Brazilian. As a result, it's easy to see why the new PSG star has moved to take a dig at the current board.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward left the Catalan giants for France's big-spending PSG earlier this summer in a world-record €222m (£199m) move, despite having signed a contract extension at Barca just last year.

Neymar is already off to a fantastic start in Ligue 1. Scoring once in his debut against Guingamp and netting a further two times in his home debut on Sunday as PSG claimed a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

