Soccer

Nike Release a Series of Boots Designed Specially for Exceptional Players Born in 1995 or After

an hour ago

Nike sponsor a host of formidable athletes in the world of football, but should the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar want to don a pair of their new 'Rising Fast' boots, they would be turned away.

In a bold move the sports company have launched an exclusive set of boots, specially designed for players born in 1995 or later, in recognition of the meteoric rise of such players as Kylian Mbappe, Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, to name but three.

On the official Nike website, the sports company explained their newest product, saying: "Worn by Nike players born in 1995 or later, the Rising Fast Pack recognises the next generation of brilliant footballers."


The 'Rising Fast Pack' will be available in all four of Nike's signature boot designs; Hypervenom, Magista, Mercurial and Tiempo, catering to each of their young athletes' given play styles.

The new Rising Fast range launch August 21st on Nike.com. And for those wondering, the age restriction will not apply to general release of the boots.

