Slaven Bilic Rules Out Any New Defensive Reinforcements Despite Early Season Struggles

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has talked down the idea of signing any new defenders for the remainder of the transfer window, despite his side's defensive woes.

After a disappointing start to this campaign the Hammers sit bottom of the Premier League, although it is too early to panic, with those two games coming against Manchester United and Southampton and seeing them concede seven goals.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Winston Reid looks set for a spell on the sidelines, and Jose Fonte and new addition Pablo Zabaleta have struggled so far, both conceding penalties in their defeat to the Saints on Saturday. However, the Telegraph have reported that Bilic is happy with the defenders available to him.

Speaking after his side's defeat on Saturday, he said: “We have enough centre backs in our team, if they stay fit of course. What is it they say about quality, not quantity?” It is a problem the Hammers had last campaign as well when they conceded 64 goals in their 38 top flight games as they struggled until February.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Despite this, there seems no plans to add a defender to the squad from Bilic, despite being linked with Manchester City reject Eliaquim Mangala. However, a deal for William Carvalho is set to be concluded this week after the Hammers met Sporting CP's valuation of the Portuguese midfielder and he agreed a five-year deal at the London Stadium.

Bilic's side face Cheltenham Town in the Carabao League Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to Rafael Benitez's Newcastle on Saturday with both sides looking to secure their first win of the season.