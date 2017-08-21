Southampton Striker Sam Gallagher Joins Birmingham on Season-Long Loan

Southampton's 21-year-old striker Sam Gallagher has joined Championship side Birmingham City on a one-year loan, just one month after signing a new four-year contract with the Saints, becoming the Blues' eighth signing of the summer.

Happy with his recent acquisition, Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp said: "Delighted. I think he's a good centre-forward. He's got a great attitude and scores goals.





"Believe me, there were a lot of clubs who wanted him. I think he's going to be great for us."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Gallagher came up through the youth ranks at Southampton, joining the first team in 2013, where he made 18 appearances before being sent out on loan first to MK Dons and then to Blackburn, where he impressed with 11 goals in 42 appearances.





Saints vice-chairman Les Reed expects the move to do the youngster some good and has no interest in letting him go for good.





"Sam and the club feel that regular game at Birmingham City, who have strong ambitions to be towards the top end of the Championship, will help him improve even further and we look forward to monitoring his progression."



