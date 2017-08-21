Soccer

Argentine Defender Foyth Set to Fly to London to Seal Tottenham Deal

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to complete their second signing of the summer transfer window, with highly-rated Estudiantes youngster Juan Foyth believed to be close to sealing a switch to the north London side. The 19-year-old is thought to be keenly admired by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who would relish the opportunity to develop his fellow countryman.

According to reports from Argentine news outlet El Dia, Spurs have leapt ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of the much-coveted prodigy, and the player is expected to fly to London on Tuesday to complete a switch to the Premier League side. The Pochettino factor is believed to have given Spurs the edge over PSG in the battle to sign the starlet.

A strong, ball-playing centre-half, Foyth has the potential to be a top quality defender if his talent is suitably nurtured. While he is unlikely to be an immediate starter for Spurs and may well go out on loan initially, Pochettino will be eager to see the player flourish in the highly competitive Premier League as soon as possible.

Spurs have already signed a centre-back in this transfer window, bringing in 21-year-old Davinson Sánchez from Ajax for £36m. The club have been criticised heavily by their fans for the lack of investment this summer, and even star left-back Danny Rose felt the need to express his concern at the club's apparent unwillingness to invest in new summer signings.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, when they face Burnley at Wembley this Sunday.

