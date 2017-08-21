Soccer

Spurs Keeping Tabs on Celtic Wonderkid Full-Back Amid Rumours of Shock Danny Rose Exit

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in signing Celtic's star left-back Kieran Tierney, amid rumours that current starter Danny Rose is becoming increasingly unsettled at the North London club. 

Tierney became a fans favourite at Celtic Park last season, playing a pivotal role in the side's impressive undefeated league season, culminating in their 48th SPL title crown.

According to reports from the Mirror, Spurs are looking to the dynamic youngster to fill Rose's boots, should he decide to quit the club before the summer transfer window slams shut. 


Tierney is seen as an ideal replacement for Rose, as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be confident in his abilities to turn the gifted youngster into a future world beater.

Rose has fallen out of favour with the Spurs hierarchy, after publicly lambasting the club for their lack of summer transfer activity. The 27-year-old is also thought to be disgruntled with his current wage deal, believed to be around £60k per-week, and could opt for a move to the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United - who would be willing to more than double his existing wage.

Spurs lost a crucial match to their fierce rivals Chelsea on Sunday, being defeated 2-1 by an excellently organised Blues side. Pochettino will be eager to ensure he has a squad of players ready and willing to fight for their team this season, and may well decide to cut his losses on Rose if he is not eager to remain a Spurs player any longer.

