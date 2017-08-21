Soccer

Tottenham's Wembley Woes Continue as Spurs Set Unfortunate New Record Against Chelsea

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur were superb last season, finishing runners-up with 86 points as well as maintaining the league's best defensive record.

But with Spurs playing their home games at Wembley this summer during the construction their new £700m stadium, many have questioned whether the north Londoners can cope with the move after they lost 6 of their last 8 matches at the new Wembley. 

Chelsea ended Spurs' 19-game unbeaten run at home with a dramatic 2-1 victory, but OptaJoe added insult to injury, posting an unfortunate statistic on their official Twitter account.

Spurs dominated the match as Chelsea sought to negate the space in midfield, overloading the middle of the pitch with N'Golo Kante, summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko and David Luiz sat in front of a back 5. 

Pochettino's side were unlucky not to draw, however, revealing Spurs' struggles at the national stadium, the sports data company uncovered a telling stat...

But OptaJoe also pulled out a stat that show how clinical Chelsea have been from outside the box against their London rivals...

As well as how well the Blues did to martial the threat of Harry Kane...

