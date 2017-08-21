Valencia Complete Season-Long Loan Signing of Inter Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia

Valencia have officially completed the season-long loan signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter, with the Spanish club holding an option to buy at the end of the campaign.





Kondogbia joined Inter from Monaco in the summer of 2015 after impressing in the Champions League in the preceding months.

The move to the Mestalla marks the 24-year-old's second move to Spain after a short spell at Sevilla in 2012/13. He was still only a teenager at the time, but returns to La Liga more experienced.

Kondogbia played only 50 of Inter's 76 Serie A games over the last two seasons.

He will add depth to midfield options that already include Dani Parejo, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Medran and Nemanja Maksimovic.