VIDEO: Valencia Appear to Tease Expected Signing of Inter's Geoffrey Kondogbia on Twitter

Valencia have sparked excitement amongst their fans after posting a video on Twitter showing a mystery player seemingly signing a contract.

The video, which is simply eight seconds of an unknown hand moving a pen, is accompanied by the caption: "Listo para firmar," ("ready to sign").

In a summer of bizarre transfer announcements, Valencia have opted to take it up a notch by building up to what will undoubtedly be a big reveal.

Listo para firmar 👌 pic.twitter.com/GNihvr6E0h — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) August 21, 2017

Fans in the comments were speculating as to who the new arrival could be, the most popular proposal being the slightly ambitious prediction of Andres Iniesta. It doesn't quite look like his hand, unfortunately.

Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia seemed to be the player most fans are expecting is in the video. The French midfielder has been linked with an imminent loan move to the Mestalla, which could become permanent next summer.

Calciomercato reported last week that the 24-year-old's switch to Valencia will be completed after his brother and agent, Evans, flew to Spain to finalise negotiations.

As part of the expected deal, Valencia have let Joao Cancelo move to Inter on loan with an option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Kondogbia's is indeed the mystery hand in question, although it would be a major surprise if not.