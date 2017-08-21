Soccer

VIDEO: World Record Star Neymar Lives Up to Billing With Riveting Performance in PSG Demolition Job

an hour ago

If there was a significant amount of pressure on Neymar's shoulders ahead of his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night, he didn't show it.

The Brazilian, signed for a world record €222m from Barcelona, was looking to build on an impressive first game away at Guingamp.

And he did so in style, providing two assists, entertaining fans with some ludicrous skill and scoring two goals as the expensively assembled side demolished Toulouse 6-2.

Neymar's first goal demonstrated his scoring instincts, capitalising on a rebounded Adrien Rabiot shot to put his side 2-0 up in the first half.

But it was his second of the game that truly caught the eye, and likely reassured any PSG supporters still unconvinced that the huge fee was not wasted.

The increasingly confident 25-year-old received the ball on the edge of the box, before beating three players - albeit with a hint of fortune - and firing an emphatic left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

It could have been an even more impressive first outing at Parc des Princes for Neymar, who hit the post with a header and came close to securing a hat-trick.

Then there were the pieces of individual skill, and the assists, one of which was a superbly drilled corner to set up a Layvin Kurzawa scissor kick.

After the game, Neymar aimed criticism at his former employers following his Barcelona exit this summer.

"I don't have anything to say to the Barcelona board," Neymar said, quoted by the Telegraph. "Well, actually I have something to say: That I am disappointed with them.

"I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them.

"For me, they shouldn't be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters