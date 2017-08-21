Watford Star Opens Up on What Bournemouth Deceiver Arter Said to Him in Controversial Incident

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has finally explained the controversial incident on Saturday that saw him dummy the ball - with the goal at his mercy - for what he thought was a team-mate only to see Bournemouth miscreant Harry Arter clear the ball for his team unopposed.

Chalobah joined Marco Silva's side this summer for his second stint from Premier League champions Chelsea, and had the glorious chance to open his account after Nordin Amrabat's cross found him unmarked 12 yards out.

The 22-year-old midfielder has now revealed to the Watford Observer what Arter said, that led to him leaving the ball. When asked about the moment of madness he responded saying:





"He called 'leave it' and I thought it was Tom Cleverley, because he was behind me."

Despite this, the Hornets went onto win the game 2-0 with goals from fellow new arrival Richarlison and Etienne Capoue, to secure their first three points of the season at the Vitality Stadium.





Although some fans are unhappy with the Bournemouth midfielder's actions, Chalobah blamed himself for allowing the incident to happen. He went on to say: "I’ll put my hands up. It was a bit naïve and I should have just struck it."

Former team-mate Asmir Begovic was also on hand to prevent him from scoring as he squandered another chance for his first Hornets goal early in the second half.





After dispossessing Steve Cook he raced through one on one only to be denied by the Bosnian, but is certain that he isn't far away from finding the back of the net, despite missing two glorious chances against the Cherries.

"He read me a little bit, I got caught in two minds: I saw Gray for a second, then I looked over and I didn’t see him again. At the time I’d already close my angle so it was a last minute thing. You learn from these things and if I get another one-on-one next week I’m sure I’ll learn from it."





Chalobah has impressed so far this season is rumoured to be in-line for his first England call-up by Gareth Southgate who is keen to inject his ageing squad with some youth after a successful summer.