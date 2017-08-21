Soccer

Watch: Wayne Rooney Makes History, Scores 200th Premier League Goal

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
Avi Creditor
an hour ago

Wayne Rooney joined exclusive company on Monday, becoming the second player in history to score 200 Premier League goals.

Rooney entered the club occupied only by the great Alan Shearer with his opener for Everton against Manchester City, scoring in the city where he made his career with crosstown Manchester United.

With his former manager at United, Jose Mourinho, watching in the stands, Rooney redirected a Dominic Calvert-Lewin ball off and through Man City goalkeeper Ederson, snapping a deadlock against the run of play in the 35th minute.

Of Rooney's 200 Premier League goals, 183 came with Man United, while 17–including his winner in the season opener against Stoke City–have come with Everton, both his first and current club.

Shearer's record of 260 remains rather safe, while Rooney is a ways from being joined by anyone else in the 200-goal club. Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe is the closest active player still in the Premier League, and he's on 158 goals. Man City's Sergio Aguero is next on 123.

