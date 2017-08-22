AC Milan Finally Confirm Details of Nikola Kalinic Signing After Announcing Transfer on Sunday
Nikola Kalinic has joined AC Milan on a loan deal with an obligation for the Serie A club to buy the striker from Fiorentina after a year.
The former Bolton forward has signed a deal keeping him at the San Siro until 2021, with the Rossoneri previously confirming that Kalanic would be signing for the club.
Milan posted an official statement on their website that reads: "AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina ACF on a loan deal with obligation to buy. The player has penned a 4-year contract through to 30 June 2021."
Kalinic had been a transfer target for Milan for much of the summer, with Vincenzo Montella's side eager to sign a striker after securing the arrivals of a whole host of Europe's top talents earlier in the window.
The Croatia international will likely compete with fellow new signing Andre Silva for a starting position for Milan this season, with former first choice striker Carlos Bacca recently joining Villarreal on loan.
AC Milan chief Marco Fassone had previously said after the club's pre-season tour to China: “We will continue working on new signings, but there is no rush.”
Milan will now be hoping to challenge Juventus, Napoli and Roma for the Serie A title after a promising and active transfer window, with players like Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Hakan Calhanoglu all being brought in.
Milan won their first Serie A match of the season at the weekend, with Franck Kessie, Patrick Cutrone and Suso all scoring in a 3-0 win over Crotone.