Anthony Martial Wants to Win Trophies at Man Utd Despite Reported Monaco Enquriy

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is keen to remain with the club and win trophies playing alongside fellow countryman Paul Pogba. That's despite a reported enquiry from former club Monaco, who are in the market for a new forward.

Martial endured a difficult second year in a United shirt in 2016/17 after finishing as the club's surprise top scorer in his debut campaign, but the new season has started well for him after two Premier League goals in as many appearances so far.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

According to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Martial is just one of three high profile players that Monaco have enquired about as they prepare themselves for the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe.

Martial, who was sold for £36m plus add-ons while still a teenager in 2015, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa are all apparently the subject of interest from the principality club. Tanzi also claims talks have started between Monaco and Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg.

Monaco s'est renseigné sur le cas de Diego Costa, A. Martial et Alexis Sanchez. Recherche d'un attaquant, negos avec Dolberg #Breakingfoot — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 21, 2017

Martial has been linked with the likes of Inter, Sevilla and even West Ham over the last 12 months, but the player is determined to fight for his place.

Speaking about Pogba for MUTV, Martial himself made it clear that he wants more silverware.

"We want to win a lot of trophies together at United, and we also want to win the World Cup with France," the 21-year-old explained.

So far in his United career, Martial has collected FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League honours. The Premier League remains the next target, while the club will learns its fate in the Champions League when the group stage draw takes place later this week.