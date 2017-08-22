Arsenal Midfielder Jon Toral Set to Join Hull on Loan as Slutsky Looks to Bolster Toothless Tigers

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral is set to join Championship side Hull City on loan - according to ESPN.

Hull have made a slow start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season - winning just one of their first four games this season - and manager Leonid Slutsky reportedly wants to bolster his squad further before the transfer window ends.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Toral joined Arsenal in 2011 from Barcelona - a deal which also saw Hector Bellerin follow Toral to Arsenal - however he has struggled to impress Arsene Wenger during his time in North London.

The Spaniard has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners, and has spent the last three seasons out on loan. During his spell at Brentford in the 2014-15 season, he scored six goals in 37 appearances before moving to Birmingham, where he was named both the supporters' and players' Player of the Year.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Toral then spent the first half of last season on loan at Spanish side Granada before his loan was cut short in January, and spent the second half of the season at Rangers.





Toral had high hopes of catching Wenger's eye during his loan spell in Scotland, and told The Times once his loan deal was finalised: “Playing well for Rangers can help me prove to Arsene Wenger that I am ready for the first team.

"I believe I can get my career back on track at Rangers because ultimately I want to go back to Arsenal and play for the first team there."

However things haven't seemed to have worked out the way the 22-year-old had imagined, as it looks likely Wenger will send him out for another season away from the Emirates Stadium.

A number of clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in Toral, however Hull have moved quickly to agree a deal to bring the skilful midfielder to the KCOM Stadium.