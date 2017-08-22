Barcelona Defender Lucas Digne Helped City's Terror Attack Victims With Water and Towels

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne helped victims of the city's terror attack by supplying them with water and towels.

Thirteen people were killed and over 100 more injured when a driver rammed his van through the popular Las Ramblas avenue last Thursday, with pedestrians forced to hide in nearby cafes and shops.

❤️🙏 A post shared by Lucas Digne (@lucasdigne) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

According to Mundo Deportivo, Digne was among those looking to help the victims in Barcelona, having moved to Placa Catalunya recently, with the city centre being just a short distance away from Las Ramblas.





Following Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana exertions, Digne and the rest of his teammates had a day off, but the France international was quickly helping those in need on the streets after the van collided with pedestrians, with Mundo Deportivo believing the former Roma left-back 'does not want to talk about' his kind actions.





The 24-year-old supplied wounded members of the public with water and towels, with many people being transferred to hospitals to be treated.

Barcelona's fixture against Real Betis at the weekend was a particularly emotional event, with the game being the first time the Catalan giants had played since the terror attack, and an Alin Tosca own goal and a strike from Sergi Roberto proved enough for victory.

BBC News recently reported that Spanish police have shot dead the main suspect for Thursday's attack, Younes Abouyaaqoub, with him being killed some 25 miles west of Barcelona near a sewage treatment works after a tip off.