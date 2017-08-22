Soccer

Barcelona to Sue Neymar for €8.5M Over 'Breach of Contract' in Move to PSG

Neymar Records Two Goals, Two Assists in PSG Home Debut
Barcelona are suing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar for an alleged breach of contract.

The Catalan giants claim the lawsuit relates to the payment of a first ‘loyalty’ bonus on a previous contract renewal until 2021, but the Brazil international recently left the club in order to sign for PSG.

Barcelona are now demanding €8.5m from Neymar, who was purchased by PSG in a world record transfer reportedly worth €222m, and claim the former Santos attacker has not complied with the terms of the contract.

Neymar recently made his PSG debut in Ligue 1 match against Guingamp and has settled into life in France well, already contributing three goals and three assists in just two league games.

However, his good form could be tainted by Barcelona’s legal action against him, with many pundits revealing their skepticism over whether the deal to take Neymar to PSG complies with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Speculation regarding Neymar's future began early in the summer but it seemed as if the 25-year-old would be staying at the Nou Camp after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique posted a photo of the pair together, indicating that he would stay in Spain.

However, Neymar still ultimately departed and relations with his former club could hit a new low with Barcelona's legal actions, with many fans likely to forget the contributions Neymar made to the club during his time in La Liga.

Neymar won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League but also recently criticised the club's board of directors after securing his move to PSG. 

