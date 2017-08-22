Borussia Dortmund Striker Ponders Future With Chelsea & Liverpool Waiting in the Wings

Highly sought-after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea on high alert after admitting he is considering a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

There have been links to Liverpool throughout the summer with Klopp knowing him from his time at Dortmund. Aubameyang has also previously stated his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga record since 2015/16:



64 games 🏃

57 goals ⚽️

7 assists 🅰️



Always a threat. pic.twitter.com/vPZrrbLNbS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

Any transfer activity regarding the striker had seemed to have gone cold with the period for Dortmund to find a replacement ending in July.

However, his recent comments have sparked more rumours that a move away from Germany could be on the cards.

According to the Independent, he said: “I am still reflecting on whether I should leave or not.

“This is the question I keep on asking myself – and I don’t have an answer. I need time to think about it. If I want to grow, I surely need to leave this summer. I am 28 and I need to grow. If I leave, it will only be somewhere I would play regularly.”

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Chelsea looks like the most likely destination with Diego Costa unlikely to play for the club again and Michy Batshuayi on the radar of Newcastle.

However, if Coutinho leaves to join Barcelona this summer the huge sum that they would receive would undoubtedly be spent immediately.

And having worked with him previously Klopp could be reunited with Aubameyang sooner rather than later.