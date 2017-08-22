Soccer

Carabao Cup Round Up: Watford Crash Out But Palace, Bournemouth, Swansea, WBA, Leicester & BHA Win

an hour ago

The Carabao Cup returned on Tuesday evening with seven Premier League teams in action in the second round of the competition. Here's a round up of all the action...

Crystal Palace got their first win of the season after seeing off high-flying Ipswich 2-1 at Selhurst Park. James McArthur scored both goals to give Frank de Boer his first win as Palace manager with Bersant Celina scoring a late consolation for the Championship side. 

Watford lost 3-2 at home to Bristol City with goals from Niclas Eliasson, Bobby Reid and Freddy Hinds seeing the Championship side through to round three. Adrian Mariappa and Etienne Capoue scored at Vicarage Road but it wasn't enough as Jose Holebas saw red late on. 

West Brom secured a 3-1 away victory against Accrington Stanley with Jay Rodriguez amongst the scorers. Salomon Rondon and Matty Phillips scored in the first-half. 

Swansea put four past MK Dons with Tammy Abraham notching his first goal for the club at Stadium mk. Leroy Fer (2) and Jordan Ayew were also on target as Paul Clement celebrtated his first victory of the season. 

There were also first wins for Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth as both progress to the next round. 

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

1997 and 2000 winners Leicester City brushed aside Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane with goals from Islam Slimani (2), Demarai Gray and Ahmed Musa. 

Elsewhere, there were wins for Aston Villa, Leeds, Burton Albion, Brentford, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City. Bristol Rovers knocked out Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage and Doncaster beat Hull City 2-0 at home. 

