Chelsea Keeper Thibaut Courtois Jokes That Tottenham Fans Must Generate More Noise at Wembley

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has mocked Tottenham after it was revealed that the club is connecting a drum to Wembley Stadium’s speaker system to generate more noise.

Tottenham lost their first game at their temporary home 2-1 to Chelsea and the club found it difficult to make anywhere near the same amount of noise they could at White Hart Lane.

The club's supporters' trust have distanced themselves from the decision to connect a drum to the speakers, claiming on twitter that they had nothing to do with the decision.

According to the Daily Mail, Courtois said: "They have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium, but if they make more noise it would be better for them.

"In the first-half, if you have to put some noise over the speaker to make some atmosphere, I don’t think it is working very well.

"In the second-half, they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up, there is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane.

"The only difference is that they are more separate from the pitch than at White Hart Lane when you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller, that is probably better for them.

"Wembley is an amazing stadium. These stadiums make you want to play even better. All the teams that come here, instead of being impressed they will give more so for Spurs it won’t be easy."

Having yet to make a signing with only nine days left of the transfer window, Tottenham are reportedly getting closer to finalising a move for Ajax central defender Davison Sanchez, subject to work permit approval.