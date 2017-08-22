Chelsea Rebel Diego Costa Calls in the Removal Men as He Seeks to Force Through Atletico Return

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has taken things up a notch in his bid to force through a move back to Atletico Madrid - by calling in removal men to his Surrey home.

The Spaniard is still AWOL and is ignoring the club's requests of him to return to their Cobham training ground.

It appears there is no way back for the 28-year-old after he was allegedly told by manager over text that he wasn't going to be a part of his plans for the new season, which the player denies.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Costa has claimed the Blues have treated him 'like a criminal' and he was been doing his level best to try and engineer a move away from Stamford Bridge.

As reported by the Mail, the latest twist in the tale is that Costa has ordered for his possessions to be collected up as he eyes a return to the club he left in 2014, suggesting he is hell bent on leaving England.

The Spanish club are readying an offer of £50m for the wantaway star, but Chelsea want closer to £60m which would see them almost double what they paid to sign him.

Another day, another Diego Costa outburst 😒 pic.twitter.com/7cZeROWit7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2017

The Blues are eager to end the ugly saga and will keep the lines of communication open, with Atleti taking a backseat where the fisticuffs are concerned.

Meanwhile Chelsea are looking to add a couple more signings to their squad before the window slams shut on August 31 - Danny Drinkwater's £40m price tag is proving to be a stumbling block and the west London club could turn their attention to Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

