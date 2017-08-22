Crystal Palace Set to Bid for RB Leipzig Outcast Oliver Burke as De Boer Looks to Bolster the Eagles

According to The Guardian, Crystal Palace are lining up a bid for Scotland and RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke, as manager Frank de Boer looks to bolster his squad after two disappointing opening results to their season.

The Eagles fell to a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening game of the season and also lost at Anfield on Saturday, albeit following a much more reassured performance.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

With talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha expected to miss the next four weeks through injury, Palace are keen to add to their ranks, and with the addition of club legend Dougie Freedman back into the club - ironically the manager that gave Burke his break at Nottingham Forest, it is expected that the Scot will thrive at Selhurst Park.





Initially, Burke showed some promise during his debut season at the Bundesliga runners-up, scoring on his debut, but saw his playing time drastically reduced to the point where he only made five starts for them last term.

Oliver Burke on Dougie Freedman: “He was like a father figure to me at Forest, as well as a manager.”#CPFC pic.twitter.com/LXMf5jLhqC — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) August 21, 2017

Burke's omission from their squad for first league game of the season against Schalke signalled that the Scotsman's days in Germany are numbered. Soon after, Palace manager Frank de Boer confirmed that they were interested in the 20 year old ex-Nottingham Forest man.

It is believed that Burke, likely to cost £15m, is among three-man shortlist alongside Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Munir El Haddadi.