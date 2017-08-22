Soccer

European Star Back on the Agenda as Arsenal & Man Utd Compete After Club Reconsiders Sale

an hour ago

Arsenal have once again emerged as favourites to sign AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, after the Ligue 1 side reportedly reconsidered the north London club's interest in the midfielder. 

After pursuing Lemar for much of the summer, the club were believed to have ended their interest in the winger after becoming frustrated by the lack of progress on a potential deal.

Lemar greatly impressed in a title winning season for Monaco last season, scoring 14 goals and making a remarkable 17 assists alongside a host of other world class players such as wonder kid Kylian Mbappe.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

According to a report by Le 10 Sport, Arsenal could once again be close to striking a deal for the player, with the club apparently reassessing interest for stars Mbappe and Fabinho too.

It is thought that Arsenal could face competition for the player's signature from the likes of Manchester United who are keen on signing an attacking midfielder after missing out on a deal for Internazionale attacker Ivan Perisic.

Both the Gunners and the Red Devils have done similar business in the transfer window so far with both clubs spending big on forwards, while also bringing in reinforcements at the back. With only nine days left of the transfer window, a deal for Lemar would certainly be the icing on the cake for either club.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will be keen to add to his front-line after losing 1-0 at Stoke City on Saturday, and narrowly seeing off Leicester City in a dramatic 4-3 win the weekend before. 

Wenger will hope the signing of Lemar could provide the quality distribution new signing Alexandre Lacazette needs to get among the goals this season.

