Everton Ace Rooney Admits 'Focus' Solely on Toffees Despite Agreeing to England Recall Talks

Wayne Rooney insists he is 'focusing' on starring for Everton ahead of any potential return to the senior England first-team fold.

The veteran striker bagged his second goal in as many league matches since his romantic return to Goodison Park this summer in Monday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City - a strike that made him only the second player to ever net 200 goals in the Premier League.

His displays for the Toffees since the start of the season have led to rumours of an imminent return to the Three Lions' squad for September's 2018 World Cup qualifiers, but Rooney told Sky Sports that he was just concerned with playing for Everton at this moment in time.

When asked if he expected to be recalled, Rooney said: "We'll see, I'm focusing on Everton."

England boss Gareth Southgate was present at the Etihad to run the rule over a number of Three Lions players, and also watched Rooney in action in Everton's 2-0 win over Hajduk Split last Thursday.

Rooney did go on to admit that Southgate had been in touch with him over discussions about his England future, and the 31-year-old added that a decision over his inclusion in England's next squad would be taken after those talks.

He said: "I'm sure I'll speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days - we'll have a conversation and we'll see what happens."

Rooney was dropped from Southgate's England squad for the June international fixtures against Scotland and France, as well as the March international break's squad.

Ex-Middlesbrough manager too had stated that he hadn't completely closed the door on Rooney being recalled, however, and will now weigh up whether to bring the Manchester United legend back into the fold.

England face Malta and Slovakia on 1st and 4th September respectively as they look to build upon their solid position at the top of World Cup qualifying group F.

If Rooney is selected, he will be in line to make his 120th appearance for England since his senior bow in Feburary 2003.

