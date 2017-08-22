Soccer

Ex-Italy Star Claims He'd Rather Have a Fat Higuaín Who Scores Than Michelangelo's David Who Doesn't

an hour ago

Former Italy striker Luca Toni does not believe that Gonzalo Higuain's weight is relevant if the Juventus forward keeps scoring goals.

The Argentina international has been mocked in the past for appearing overweight but remains one of Europe's deadliest strikers in front of goal, scoring 24 goals in 38 Serie A appearances last season as Juventus won Italy's top division.

FBL-ITA-SUPERCUP-JUVENTUS-LAZIO
FBL-ITA-SUPERCUP-JUVENTUS-LAZIO

While some have criticised Higuain for his supposed inability to stay in shape for the start of the season, former Fiorentina and Bayern Munich hitman Toni believes he is more effective than most of his Serie A colleagues, regardless of his weight.

Toni told Tuttosport: "Someone like him will always score a lot of goals. He is a great centre forward, among the top four in the world along with Suarez, Lewandowski and Benzema. 


"I’d rather have Higuaín with 1-2 extra kilograms in August who scores 30-35 goals than strikers with perfect abs who have 10 goals by May."

Following his move to Juventus after scoring 36 league goals for Napoli in the 2015-16 season, Higuain finished the 2016-17 campaign as the fifth-highest scorer in Serie A, behind Roma's Edin Dzeko, Napoli's Dries Mertens, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

In December last year, Higuain posted a photo of himself on Instagram attempting to prove he was in prime physical condition, only for eagle-eyed social media users to point out he had used Photoshop to distort the picture.

Higuain scored Juventus' third goal in the 3-0 win over Cagliari at the weekend, with Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala also getting on the scoresheet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters